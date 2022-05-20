BoycottDhaakad Trends Online As Upset Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Turn Against Kangana Ranaut; Here's Why

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently made headlines for sharing her views on the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque row, seems to have landed herself in trouble while promoting her recently-released movie ‘Dhaakad’. While the ‘Queen’ actress was spotted at Salman Khan’s Eid party, her growing closeness with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood seems to have irked Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans.
While Kangana has accused Bollywood A-listers of nepotism and bullying in the industry, she recently thanked Salman for appreciating and sharing the trailer of her movie ‘Dhaakad’. And her bond with the Bollywood actor has left many upset, espcially Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, who have been trending ‘Boycott Dhaakad’ on social media.
SEE ALSO: Kangana Ranaut Agrees With Mahesh Babu, Says “Bollywood Can Definitely Not Afford Him,” Amid Ongoing Debate
The presence of Arjun Rampal in the the action-drama is another reason why SSR fans are boycotting the Kangana starrer. Rampal, who plays the main antagonist in ‘Dhaakad’, was summoned by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in the drugs case linked to SSR. And these are the main reasons why Sushant fans are upset and furious with Kangana. From calling the ‘Manikarnika’ actress an ‘opportunist’ to boycotting her movie, see how SSR fans have reacted to the release of ‘Dhaakad’ here:
I will #BoycottDhaakad
Will you ?#BoycottBollywood
Kangana ranaut is biggest opportunists & Hypocrite
She is using everyone for her own benefit
SSR Case Exposed Bollywood pic.twitter.com/iuehJ08Gsq
— ANGRY BOT 🦋 🌟 🦋 🌟 🦋 (@United__4SSR) May 19, 2022
Dhaakad will be a disaster. Kangana took the opportunity from SSR incident to get her own publicity.#BoycottDhaakad #BoycottKanganaRanaut
— Aash Ahmed (@AashAhmed2) May 19, 2022
#BoycottBollywood each and everyone #BoycottDhaakad
SSR Case Exposed Bollywood pic.twitter.com/P0AxXLgm10
— Satya🇮🇳 (@SatyaSSRian1) May 19, 2022
SSR Case Exposed Bollywood 💯
If hypocrisy had a face it would be Kangana Ranaut
Opportunist No. 1 #BoycottBollywood #BoycottDhaakad pic.twitter.com/LuAPlXh6bb
— Keesha 4 SSR a Proud SSRian (@keesain99) May 19, 2022
Never forget how she used Sushant case for personal agenda. Justice never mattered to her , all that matter to her is name , fame , her benefit. That’s why now when her agenda is fulfilled , she support Bollywood.
SSR Case Exposed Bollywood#BoycottDhaakad pic.twitter.com/6phM5odpxU
— Koushani Kundu (@kundu_koushani) May 19, 2022
Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Kangana and Arjun starrer ‘Dhaakad’ releases in theatres today. And it’ll face good competition from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ at the box office.
With ‘Dhaakad’ releasing today, Kangana still has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline like ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’ and ‘The Incarnation- Sita’.
SEE ALSO: Kangana Ranaut Compares Marvel’s Thor To Lord Hanuman, Claims Avengers Are ‘Hugely Inspired’ By Vedas
Cover Image: Instagram
Source Link : #BoycottDhaakad Trends Online As Upset Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Turn Against Kangana Ranaut; Here's Why