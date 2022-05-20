BoycottDhaakad Trends Online As Upset Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Turn Against Kangana Ranaut; Here's Why

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently made headlines for sharing her views on the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque row, seems to have landed herself in trouble while promoting her recently-released movie ‘Dhaakad’. While the ‘Queen’ actress was spotted at Salman Khan’s Eid party, her growing closeness with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood seems to have irked Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans.

While Kangana has accused Bollywood A-listers of nepotism and bullying in the industry, she recently thanked Salman for appreciating and sharing the trailer of her movie ‘Dhaakad’. And her bond with the Bollywood actor has left many upset, espcially Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, who have been trending ‘Boycott Dhaakad’ on social media.

The presence of Arjun Rampal in the the action-drama is another reason why SSR fans are boycotting the Kangana starrer. Rampal, who plays the main antagonist in ‘Dhaakad’, was summoned by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) in the drugs case linked to SSR. And these are the main reasons why Sushant fans are upset and furious with Kangana. From calling the ‘Manikarnika’ actress an ‘opportunist’ to boycotting her movie, see how SSR fans have reacted to the release of ‘Dhaakad’ here:

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Kangana and Arjun starrer ‘Dhaakad’ releases in theatres today. And it’ll face good competition from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ at the box office.

With ‘Dhaakad’ releasing today, Kangana still has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline like ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’ and ‘The Incarnation- Sita’.

