#BoycottAdipurush Trends On Twitter; After VFX, Tweetstorm Targets ‘Distortion’ Of ‘Hindu Culture’

Posted on October 5, 2022 0 Comments0

Director Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas released its teaser which really didn’t go well with the fans as people have jumped on to Twitter and asked everyone to boycott this film. Everyone is saying that this film is a 500 crore junk and is a disgrace to Indian culture.

#BoycottAdipurush has started to trend on Twitter as people are upset with the VFX and the characters in the film. There are over 98k tweets on the platform with this hashtag and the numbers are growing.

SEE ALSO: ‘Adipurush’ Teaser Kicks Off Meme Fest: Twitter Compares It To ‘GOT’, ‘Brahmastra’ And Anime From The ’90s

‘Adipurush’ is a film based on Ramayana or we can call it a 3D adaptation of Ramayana. It is set to enter the cinema halls next year in January. Directed by Om Raut, this film has Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. People believe that this film is a misrepresentation of Ramayana. The makers of Adipurush have used a lot of VFX in it and that’s what the people are not liking about this film.

Let’s look at some of the tweets that express displeasure over ‘Adipurush’ teaser:

SEE ALSO: ‘Adipurush’ Teaser Out! Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Film Promises All Things Epic But What’s With The VFX!

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : #BoycottAdipurush Trends On Twitter; After VFX, Tweetstorm Targets ‘Distortion’ Of ‘Hindu Culture’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *