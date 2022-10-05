BoycottAdipurush Trends On Twitter; After VFX, Tweetstorm Targets ‘Distortion’ Of ‘Hindu Culture’

Director Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas released its teaser which really didn’t go well with the fans as people have jumped on to Twitter and asked everyone to boycott this film. Everyone is saying that this film is a 500 crore junk and is a disgrace to Indian culture.

#BoycottAdipurush has started to trend on Twitter as people are upset with the VFX and the characters in the film. There are over 98k tweets on the platform with this hashtag and the numbers are growing.

‘Adipurush’ is a film based on Ramayana or we can call it a 3D adaptation of Ramayana. It is set to enter the cinema halls next year in January. Directed by Om Raut, this film has Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. People believe that this film is a misrepresentation of Ramayana. The makers of Adipurush have used a lot of VFX in it and that’s what the people are not liking about this film.

Let’s look at some of the tweets that express displeasure over ‘Adipurush’ teaser:

This is infinitely more valuable than 500cr junk of #Adipurush#BoycottAdipurush pic.twitter.com/ZEqeRVKK5W — Dr Sujin Eswarॐ:flag-in: (@DrSujinEswar1) October 4, 2022

The purpose behind making Ramayana is made so great. Ramanand Sagar ji made it with devotion, so it became epic creation.

Om Raut made it for making money, so its teaser turned out to be a disaster, it is useless to expect from the film.#BoycottAdipurush #BanAdipurush pic.twitter.com/vaMtX2Fjab — Tanisha Batra (@TanishaBatra80) October 4, 2022

What is happening in cinema ?

It is complete distortion.

It’s time to boycott!#BoycottAdipurush pic.twitter.com/s8P1C8F7cV — Dr Yudhyavir Singh DCH MD (@yudhyavir) October 4, 2022

#Adipurush Teaser is like Slap on Hindu Culture’s Face..

I request everyone to #BoycottAdipurush and #BanAdipurush in Whole World to save our सनातन धर्म:pray:#Prabhas𓃵 sir Bollywood is not fit for you please leave and choose only South Pan Indian films and work with South Directors pic.twitter.com/NrjNQILV1j — ABHISHEK RAJORA (@Abhishek98916) October 4, 2022

Absolutely true….

Because it’s all about story telling… what they are did with Ravan in #Adipurush? What creature he was riding?just stick with the original not copy paste with Fantasy creatures.

So…. #BoycottAdipurush pic.twitter.com/4vaeJ2Rdoc — Arpita Mukherjee :orange_heart::white_heart::green_heart: (@ImArpitaMukherj) October 3, 2022

Ramayan or any Marvel film?

This movie needs to be banned from release just not boycott as it’s tampering our greatest ancient culture

#BoycottAdipurush #BanAdipurush pic.twitter.com/ObWIwArQ3b — Ashish Thakre :flag-in: :dizzy: (@imAthakre) October 3, 2022

#BoycottAdipurush#BoycottAdipurush

Ram and lakshamna wore khadau not leather shoes like the desert civilization people did. Nonsense movie pic.twitter.com/okL6gs7Oyj — __Indian__ (@pande_rinz) October 4, 2022

Ravana was a Bhakat of Shiva, the supreme knowledgeable, the best warrior brahmin.

Seeing this, he remembered Khilji, then he says why the film is being boycotted.#BanAdipurush#BoycottAdipurush#Adipursh pic.twitter.com/l77KRpOCw8 — Rebel:tm: (@Rebel_006) October 4, 2022

