Boy who starred in viral ‘where we about to eat at?’ video dies, aged 6

A six-year-old boy who became a viral internet sensation in 2019 has died.

Antwain Fowler, who was diagnosed with Auto-immune Enteropathy disease as an infant, appeared in a four-second video in 2019 in which he asked, “Where we ‘bout to eat at?”

His mother, Christina, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce his death. It read: “The pain in my heart is like no other Why God.”

Following his diagnosis with Auto-immune Enteropathy in 2015, Antwain had been hospitalised for surgery 25 times.

He was recovering from pneumonia which resulted in a collapsed lung when he went viral for asking “Where we ‘bout to eat at?”

His mother wrote in a fundraiser: “From the moment Antwain was released from the hospital he wanted to know one thing, ‘Where we bout to eat at’”.

She added that it was what “the entire world finds themselves asking quite often.”

A fundraiser on GoFundMe also described the “The first four years of Antwain’s life was an everlasting fight, and very crucial experience for his family.”

It has raised almost $63,000 (£46,850) so far with dozens of fans paying tribute to Antwain.

One person wrote: “You’ve touched me in a way I can’t even explain. Your joy, love, and long suffering is a lesson to us all! A reminder to never take health, love, and life for granted.”

