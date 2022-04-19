Boy stabbed at children’s birthday party as neighbours hear ‘screaming’ after ‘row’

A teenage boy has been stabbed after a row reportedly erupted at a children’s party.

Neighbours reported hearing “screaming” as dozens of people flooded the street outside a home in Sale, Greater Manchester, late on Saturday.

The teenage victim was then stabbed in nearby Baguley Lane and left with a serious knife wound.

Police said he remained in a stable condition in hospital and the wound was not thought to be life threatening.

One witness living in Baguley Lane reported hearing a group of girls screaming, with some shouting “no, no, no”.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called at 10.25pm on Saturday 16 April to a report of a teenage boy being stabbed on Baguley Lane, Sale.

“The boy was taken to hospital with a serious wound that is not believed to be life threatening.

“He remains in a stable condition as he receives treatment. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

The community is said to have been left in shock the by the incident – which happened a short distance from where 34-year-old father Mike Grimshaw was stabbed to death outside his own home in Royton Avenue in July 2017.

