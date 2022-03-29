A boy has died following a “medical emergency” at a school in Essex.

The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.

The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student.

“Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency,” a police spokesperson said on Monday.

“Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy, sadly, has now died.”

The spokesperson added: “We are treating his death as unexplained and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

Essex Police sent its condolences to the family of the boy, who has not been named.

It also reassured parents that there was no knife involved in the incident, contrary to posts on social media.

District Commander Ian Hughes said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the boy’s family and we are doing everything we can to support them through this tragic and difficult time.

“Our officers remain at the school at this time to continue our inquiries.

“We will continue to investigate the circumstances into the boy’s death and will work with the school.

“We are aware of comments on social media, and we want to reassure the local community and parents of pupils at the school no knife was involved during this tragic incident.”

Source Link Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death