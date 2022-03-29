A two-year-old boy is fighting for life after being injured by two dogs at a property in Worcestershire.

The toddler was involved in an incident at an address in the hamlet of Egdon on Monday, police said.

The youngster’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.

He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition, police added.

The dogs involved have been “secured” and removed from the property and are not thought to be banned breeds.

Chief Inspector Fergus Green, of West Mercia Police, said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and our thoughts are with the young child and his family.

“I’d like to offer reassurance that the dogs involved have now been secured and removed from the property in Egdon, and therefore pose no risk to the public.

“A police presence will remain in place at both Worcester Countryside Centre and the address in Egdon for some time.

“Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.

“We do not believe the dogs to be breeds banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 .

“We will provide further updates on the case as soon as we are able to.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boy, 2, fighting for life after he was attacked by dogs in Worcestershire as police launch probe