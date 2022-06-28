A 16-year-old boy was arrested for terrorism offences while trying to board a flight from Stansted Airport on Monday.
He was suspected of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications. Police said the alleged offences were linked to extreme Islamist ideology.
Officers searched an address in east London in connection with the boy’s arrest.
The boy was arrested by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command at Stansted after a Schedule 7 stop, which police can use to stop, question, search and detain people travelling over the UK border to determine whether they are involved in terrorism.
More follows…
Source Link Boy, 16, arrested on terrorism charges as he tried to board flight in London