Boy, 14 stabbed to death as mother knifed in ‘ferocious’ attack

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death and his mother hospitalised with knife injuries after a “ferocious” attack in Manchester, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police has launched a murder probe after reports of an attack at an address on Bednal Avenue, in the Miles Platting area, at about 9:30pm on Thursday.

The teenager was treated at the scene by the emergency services before being taken by ambulance to hospital, where he died around an hour later, police said.

The boy’s mother – a woman in her 40s – was also treated at the scene for stab before being taken to hospital where she is now in stable condition. Officers have said their initial enquiries suggest the attack – an Asian man also in his 40s – was known to the victims and the attack may be a domestic incident.

Police have launched a murder investigation and appealed for information about the man who was wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack with a medium build, and a medium height.

According to officers he was last seen on walking on Sawley Road shortly after the attack took place.

More follows…

