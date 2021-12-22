Boy, 14, killed in Greenwich after van crashes into bus stop

A 14-year-old boy has died and two other pedestrians – including a young child – have been injured after a van crashed into a bus stop in Greenwich.

Officers were called to the scene at 3.30pm on Tuesday after a van collided with a bus stop.

Three pedestrians, including a 40-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy, were suffering from injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, a 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old driver of the van was stopped after the crash on Eltham Road, at the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road in South London.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has since been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for information to help with the investigation and Detective Inspector Lucie Card said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of 14-year-old boy. Our investigation into what happened is well underway but we need anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and speak to us.

“Likewise, I would also ask any motorists in the area to review any dashcam footage that may have captured this collision. It is vital that we give this child’s family answers about what led to his death just a few days before Christmas.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4357/21Dec.

