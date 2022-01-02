Boy, 12, who camped for more than 600 nights for charity recognised in New Year Honours

A 12-year-old boy who has spent more than 600 nights camping to raise money for his local hospice has been recognised in the New Year Honours.

Max Woosey raised more than £570,000 – enough money for North Devon Hospice to hire 16 extra nurses – through his camping challenge.

The youngster, from Braunton in Devon, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for his efforts.

Max has spent every night in a tent since 28 March 2020, including in the garden of 10 Downing Street and at London Zoo.

Talking about his award, he said: “I’m so excited to see how this all goes for the hospice because they are the true heroes, they’ve done all the incredible work to help people.

”I just hope this award will help raise some money for the hospice.“

Max was inspired to help the hospice after staff cared for a family friend in the last days of his life.

He has faced challenges including high winds, pheasants, slugs, spiders, worms and red ants.

Writing in The Independent in July, Max said he doubted he would “ever sleep in my bed again”.

He said: “At night, I usually take a copy of the Beano, a torch and lots of teddies into my tent for company. Most of my tough moments have been down to the weather but I keep focused on staying there until the sun rises. I like listening to the sound of the rain from my tent, as it gets me to sleep quickly. I sleep better outdoors now.”

The charity Action for Children congratulated Max on his ”incredible new year honour“ and thanked him for his support.

In a statement it said: ”He has been a great supporter of the charity and our work supporting children, young people and families across the UK.“

Donations to Max’s challenge can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/Max-Woosey1

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boy, 12, who camped for more than 600 nights for charity recognised in New Year Honours