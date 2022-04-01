A 12-year-old boy has been shot dead while sitting in his family’s parked car after stopped to eat in Brooklyn, New York police have said.

The car was struck by a large number of shots on Thursday night, and the boy sitting in the passenger seat was hit several times, The New York Times reported.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boy, 12, shot dead in car after parents pulled over to eat in Brooklyn