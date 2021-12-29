Boxing Day sales 2021 live now: Best deals from Amazon, Zara, M&S and more

All the latest and top discounts as they drop (The Independent )

If you’re settling into the glorious Twixmas days on the sofa, turn your attention to one of the biggest shopping events of the year: the Boxing Day sales.

The shopping bonanza sees all our favourite retailers getting involved – from Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Zara. And we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals and discounts across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and more.

So, whether you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a sparkly dress for New Year celebrations, a Fitbit, Nintendo Switch console or Apple AirPods, follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop.

Read more:

Show latest update 1640769388 This M&S snow globe gin deal is lit If you missed out on M&S’s snow globe gins when they flew off the shelves over Christmas, you can now get not one, but two bottles in a mixed case that also includes four bottles of prosecco. M&S light up snow globe gin & conte priuli prosecco, case of 6: Was £80, now £60, Marksandspencer.com Containing the clementine gin and sugar plum liqueur, light up your winter evenings with the orange and blue glows. While the clementine tipple lends itself to buck fizz and prosecco, the sugar plum liqueur works best topped up with prosecco and garnished with raspberries, pomegranate seeds and fresh thyme. The snow globe gins usually retail at £20 so they’re half price in the case and you’ll also get four bottles of prosecco – we’ll toast to that! Eva Waite-Taylor 29 December 2021 09:16 1640768407 The best Boxing Day sales 2021 Deal-hunters rejoice! While Christmas is over, the Boxing Day and January sales are here and there are still deals and discounts to be had from all our favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis and Partners. We’ll be here throughout the day, handpicking the best deals. But if you’re hoping to bag a bargain straight away, make a beeline for our main guide, which has nothing but the cremé de la cremé: Eva Waite-Taylor 29 December 2021 09:00 1640711425 Goodbye from your resident deal hunters That’s another day of bargain hunting done and dusted. Whether you spent your money on a Zara New Years Eve dress, weighted blanket, Apple Airpods or Ugg slippers, we hope you got a stellar saving in the today’s Boxing Day sales. We’ll be back tomorrow with more offers across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and plenty more. In the meantime, why make sure to browse our Boxing Day shopping guides for all the best discounts and deals. Daisy Lester 28 December 2021 17:10 1640710853 Snap up a bargain in Amazon’s 2021 Boxing Day sale Looking for inspiration for what to spend your Christmas money on? You’re in luck. Amazon has slashed its prices in the Boxing Day sales. Here’s everything we’re shopping. Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”. Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earphones: Was £250, now £199, Amazon.co.uk There’s currently £50 off the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones at Amazon. The best wireless earbuds of 2021, they’re a pair of noise-cancelling earphones packed with clever features and supremely luscious audio fidelity. The earbuds can sense when you’re moving around and dial in the noise cancellation to suit your surroundings, ramping up when you’re on public transport or allowing in traffic sounds if you’re walking near a road. Daisy Lester 28 December 2021 17:00 1640709053 Get a free Chromebook with EE right now Looking to upgrade your laptop? EE has launched a seriously impressive deal as part of its Boxing Day sale, which means you can get one for free. Yes, you did read that correctly. Courtesy of the mobile network operator, right now you can claim a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, worth a whopping £299 (Samsung.com) on the house when you purchase one of the brand’s flagship smartphones. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4: Was £299, now free with phone contract, EE.com New and existing EE customers can claim a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 when they sign up to a 24 month phone plan. The offer is available with the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 and S20 smartphones, the former of which we rated highly in our review. Find out everything you need to know about the deal below Daisy Lester 28 December 2021 16:30 1640707989 Save 20% on first orders from weighted blanket brandMela Crowned the best buy in our best weighted blankets review, this offering from Mela was touted by our tester as a “super breathable, ultra-comforting blanket that somehow always keeps our tester at the perfect temperature in bed for a restful, restorative night’s sleep.” What really won them over, however, was the luxurious eucalyptus silk and high thread count, with the eucalyptus silk feeling “buttery soft and smooth” against the skin. If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, Mela is now offering 20 per cent off first orders when you use the code WELCOME20. Daisy Lester 28 December 2021 16:13 1640707248 The Selfridges Boxing Day sale is full of luxury finds From designer clothing and tech to beauty and homewares, Selfridges has it all. For the luxury retailer’s Boxing Day sale, prices have been slashed across its lines, making it your best chance to save on designer items. (Selfridges) We’re big fans of skincare brand Kiehl’s here at IndyBest and if you’re looking to introduce the man in your life to the brand, this gift set is a great place to start. Including the men’s scrub, moisture treatment and face wash, the bundle combines three of the brand’s best-selling male products. Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish: Was £250, now 200, Selfridges.com (Selfridges) Le Creuset is a kitchen status symbol for good reason. The brand’s cast iron dish earned the top spot in our round-up of the best casserole dishes with our tester saying they were “instantly smitten.” They added: “It can be used on all hobs as well as in the grill and oven, and we found its handy shape meant we reached for it again and again.” Samsung galaxy tab A7 lite tablet, 32GB: Was £149, now £109, Selfridges.com (Selfridges) This limited time offer sees Samsung’s galaxy tab lite tablet reduced by 25 per cent, and it’s lightweight and slim design is ideal for popping in your bag and using on the go. The wide 8.7in display is teamed with sharp resolution so you can enjoy access to all your favourite apps, stream movies or put the finishing touches to work projects. Daisy Lester 28 December 2021 16:00 1640705453 The best deals in the Next Boxing Day sale Whether you want to add some warm weather essentials to your wardrobe, treat your kids to some new pyjamas or redecorate your home with stylish new furniture, the event is the perfect chance to snap up a bargain. And the good news is that many of the best deals are still available online. Fill your baskets with our shopping guide below Daisy Lester 28 December 2021 15:30 1640703648 The Amazon fire TV stick lite is half price right now Looking to upgrade your home entertainment set-up for less? Well Amazon is currently offering a 50 per cent discount on its fire TV stick lite – and it’s one of our favourites. Amazon fire TV stick lite: Was £29.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk The plug-in streaming stick landed a spot in our round-up of the best Android TV boxes and sticks, where our reviewer said: “It gives you the essentials of streaming without any fluff or fuss, offering pretty much every mainstream service you could think of, alongside live TV, music and Alexa capability.” They also praised its compact design that neatly fits behind most TVs and plus directly into the HDMI port. “For such a low price, it’s a no-brainer for anyone used to Amazon products.” Daisy Lester 28 December 2021 15:00 1640702149 Gym junkies, there’s up to 50% off in the Gymshark Boxing Day sale Gym bunnies, get your skates on – Gymshark is now offering discounts of up to 50 per cent as part of its Boxing Day sales. Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings: Was £40, now £20, Gymshark.com (Gymshark) Available in a range of pretty colours, including pink, blue and of course, sunny yellow, this pair of high-waisted leggings is now just £20. Built using sweat-wicking material, they’re also crafted with sustainability in mind, by using a fabric dying technique that cuts down on the amount of water, energy and chemicals needed. Daisy Lester 28 December 2021 14:35

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boxing Day sales 2021 live now: Best deals from Amazon, Zara, M&S and more