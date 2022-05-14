Boxer Amir Khan says he won’t ‘enter gyms for a while’ after retirement announcement

Former world champion Amir Khan has said that he “won’t walk into a gym for a couple of weeks” as he announces his retirement from boxing.
The Olympic silver medallist said in an Instagram post that it was “time to hang up his gloves” after a 27-year career.
“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me,” Khan said.
