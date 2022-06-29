Bowel cancer campaigner Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner DameDeborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced.

In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her work raising awareness of the disease.

The campaigner revealed in May that she had stopped active treatment and was receiving end-of-life care at her parents’ home, with her husband and two children.

Prince William presented her with a damehood at her family home.

