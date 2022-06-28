Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcast host Dame Deborah James has died aged 40 after a lengthy fight with bowel cancer, her family has said in a statement.

The mother-of-two, also known as Bowel Babe, was known for her documentation of life under treatment for her illness, running a blog and Instagram page alongside the popular You, Me and the Big C podcast for the BBC.

Announcing her death on Instagram, James’s family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.

They said she “was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.

“Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.

“We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the bowelbabefund.”

James was honoured with a damehood in the days leading to her death. The damehood was confirmed by Downing Street with a press release reading: “The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Damehood be conferred upon Deborah James.”

Boris Johnson said: “​​If ever an honour was richly deserved, this is it. Deborah has been an inspiration and her honesty, warmth and courage has been a source of strength to so many people.

“Through her tireless campaigning and by so openly sharing her experience she has not only helped in our fight against this terrible disease, she has ensured countless others with the Big C have not felt alone.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among donaters to the fund, and praised James for her “tireless efforts” in raising cancer awareness and they thanked her for “giving hope” to those living with the disease.

More follows…

