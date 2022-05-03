Bournemouth’s David Brooks given the all clear after cancer treatment

Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks has revealed he is cancer free and says he has been given the all clear to continue his football career.

Brooks, 24, was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare form of cancer, in October last year while on international duty with Wales.

The diagnosis came as a “shock” to Brooks, his family, and Championship side Bournemouth but on Tuesday he said he was “delighted” to share the news that his treatment had been successful.

“It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed my cancer treatment,” Brooks said in a message posted on Twitter. “I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process.

“Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free.

“Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times. I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.”

Brooks shared the news ahead of Bournemouth’s pivotal Championship clash with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening, as Scott Parker’s side look to secure promotion to the Premier League.

“The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am looking forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season,” Brooks added. “I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can’t wait to be back out there and playing in front of you on the pitch in the not so distant future.”

Brooks was signed by Bournemouth from Sheffield United in 2018 and made 37 Premier League appearances as a 21-year-old in his first season at the club, scoring seven goals.

Injuries disrupted his second season at Bournemouth as the club were relegated from the Premier League but he returned to full fitness the following year and was named in the Wales squad for the Euro 2020 finals last summer.

Hodgkin lymphoma is an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, a network of vessels and glands which spread throughout the body. Hodgkin lymphoma can develop at any age, but it mostly affects young adults in their early 20s and older adults over the age of 70 and around 2,100 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in the UK each year.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bournemouth’s David Brooks given the all clear after cancer treatment