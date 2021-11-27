Bournemouth throw away chance to go top of Championship as Blackburn beat Stoke to move into play-off spots

Bournemouth missed the chance to go top of the Sky Bet Championship table as Todd Kane’s stoppage-time equaliser saw them held 2-2 at home by Coventry after having Jefferson Lerma sent off.

Scott Parker’s men took a two-goal lead via efforts from Jaidon Anthony in the 45th minute and Philip Billing in the 66th.

Lerma was then dismissed in the 68th minute following a tackle on Matt Godden, who subsequently pulled a goal back with five minutes of normal time remaining.

And Coventry ended up securing a point courtesy of Kane’s finish in the fifth minute of additional time.

It means the Cherries remain second, a point behind leaders Fulham, who earlier on Saturday had been held 1-1 at Preston.

Tim Ream’s opener on the quarter-hour mark for the visitors was cancelled out by a controversial 72nd-minute Ched Evans leveller, which left Fulham players protesting that a handball offence had been committed just before the ball hit the net.

Blackburn moved into the play-off spots, rising to fourth, and pushed Stoke out of them with a 1-0 victory over the Potters at the bet365 Stadium, Reda Khadra netting seven minutes after the break.

Middlesbrough celebrated a first win under Chris Wilder as Duncan Watmore’s first-half brace earned a 2-1 win at Huddersfield, who could only reply in stoppage time through a Luke Daniels own goal.

Peterborough and Barnsley, 22nd and 23rd in the table respectively, battled out a 0-0 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium, while Reading went four points clear of the drop zone following a 3-2 win at Swansea.

After responding to Jamie Paterson’s opener to take the lead through Tom Dele-Bashiru and Andy Carroll’s maiden Reading goal, the Royals claimed all three points thanks to Danny Drinkwater’s 50th-minute strike – just one minute after Ryan Manning’s equaliser.

Elsewhere, Hull beat Millwall 2-1 at home, with George Honeyman and Ryan Longman scoring for the Tigers either side Tom Bradshaw’s effort, and Lukas Jutkiewicz’s late goal sealed Birmingham a 1-0 win against Blackpool at St Andrew’s.

Cardiff won 2-1 at Luton with Sean Morrison netting the decisive effort after Jordan Clark had cancelled out Rubin Colwill’s early header for the Bluebirds.

PA

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bournemouth throw away chance to go top of Championship as Blackburn beat Stoke to move into play-off spots