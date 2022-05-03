Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks has revealed he is cancer free and has been given the all clear to continue his football career.

Brooks, 24, was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare form of cancer, in October last year.

“It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed my cancer treatment,” Brooks said in a message posted on Twitter. “I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process.

“Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free.

“Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times. I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.”

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bournemouth star David Brooks reveals he is cancer free and clear to continue career