Bourne End: Murder investigation launched after three people found dead in Buckinghamshire

Three people have been found dead in what detectives say was a “targeted attack” at a home in a retirement complex in Buckinghamshire, prompting a murder investigation.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property in Spring Gardens, Bourne End, at around 9.55pm on Tuesday, where they found the bodies of a man and a woman in their sixties and a man in his fifties.

The force said the three were all known to each other and evidence suggested a serious assault had occurred.

The Bucks Free Press said that Orchard House, a Red Kite Community Housing sheltered scheme, was cordoned off after police and forensic officers arrived.

Senior investigating officer Det Supt Kevin Brown, of the major crime unit, said: “The next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are dealing with a very complex inquiry, which appears a targeted attack.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

He appealed for anyone who may have heard a disturbance or seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens to contact them.

The force said they did not believe there to be a wider danger to the public.

A crime scene would remain in place for a number of days and the public would see an increased police presence in the area, it added.

Orchard House comprises 59 flats and bungalows, according to Housingcare.org.

Red Kite Housing wrote on Twitter: “We are aware of an incident at one of our sheltered schemes, Orchard House in Bourne End. We are currently working with the police to help assist with their investigation.”

