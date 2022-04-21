Bourne End: Couple named as three found dead after ‘targeted attack’ at retirement complex

A couple found dead alongside a man after a “targeted attack” at a retirement complex in Buckinghamshire have been pictured for the first time.

Police launched a murder probe after they were called to reports of a disturbance at a property in Spring Gardens, Bourne End, shortly before 10pm on Tuesday and found the bodies of a man and a woman in their 60s and a man in his 50s.

The couple in their 60s have now been named locally as Susan and Jeffrey Farance.

Thames Valley Police said the three were all known to each other and evidence suggested a serious assault had occurred.

The Bucks Free Press said that Orchard House, a Red Kite Community Housing sheltered scheme, was cordoned off after police and forensic officers arrived.

Police officers outside Orchard House in Spring Gardens, Bourne End (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of the major crime unit, said: “The next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are dealing with a very complex inquiry, which appears a targeted attack.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“We would ask anyone who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 5pm and 10pm on 19 April to please come forward and call 101, quoting reference 2037 of 19/4/2022.”

The force said a crime scene would remain in place for a number of days and the public would see an increased police presence in the area.

Orchard House comprises 59 flats and bungalows, according to Housingcare.org.

Red Kite Housing wrote on Twitter: “We are aware of an incident at one of our sheltered schemes, Orchard House in Bourne End. We are currently working with the police to help assist with their investigation.”

