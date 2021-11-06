Boubakary Soumare wants erratic Foxes to put the pain of Leeds loss behind them

Boubakary Soumare revealed inconsistent Leicester are hurting as they struggle to hit top gear.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have won just two of their last seven Premier League games ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leeds

They lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal last weekend as their stuttering season continued.

The Foxes also drew 1-1 with Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday and Soumare is eager to return to winning ways at Elland Road.

The midfielder told LCFC TV: “The defeat against Arsenal really hurt us. We will be giving everything out on the pitch to bounce back and show what we’re truly capable of and ultimately win the game.

The defeat against Arsenal really hurt us Boubakary Soumare

“I have to say, since I’ve arrived here, just about all the teams we’ve faced play in a similar way (to Leeds).

“We know, ahead of all games, they will be a challenge.

“It’ll be tough. We know this will be no different against Leeds, particularly on the back of a defeat against Arsenal. We’re going to get our heads up, get going again and we’ll do our utmost to bring the three points home.

“It’s the characteristic of English teams. They’re very physical, very quick, and it just means we have to step up as well and make our presence felt on the pitch. I’ve come from the French league, which is also pretty physical, pretty technical as well.

Soumare (right) and Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, pictured in last weekend’s match at Leicester (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Coming here was the next step up for me so it’s up to me to step out on the pitch, make my presence felt and also to show the qualities I have as a player.

“I think things have gone really well (since joining Leicester), to be honest. Obviously, when I arrived, everything was brand new. Everyone’s been extremely warm, extremely welcoming – the staff, the players – everyone associated with the club. I’m pretty happy with the way thing have gone.

“I think I’m still adapting, but as I’ve already said, everyone’s really helping me. I think I’m making good progress and heading in the right direction, certainly.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boubakary Soumare wants erratic Foxes to put the pain of Leeds loss behind them