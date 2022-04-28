Both F1 race directors test positive for Covid ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Both Formula 1 race directors have tested positive for Covid ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, installed to replace Michael Masi in a now-shared role ahead of the 2022 F1 season, are currently unable to travel to the United States under immigration rules.

They will be unable to travel to next weekend’s inaugural race in Miami unless they return a negative test.

The FIA has said it will not “disclose medical information regarding our personnel unless it is relevant to the running of an event”, but it has been reported that they expect Wittich to test negative and be able to attend the race in Florida.

Freitas has so far only operated as a deputy to Wittich this season and was not expected to be in Miami.

After a controversial ending to the 2021 season, the FIA made significant changes to race direction, including removing Michael Masi from the role for his actions at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The organisation has set up a new remote race control centre in Geneva, Switzerland, and Wittich may be able to work from there if is not cleared to travel to Miami.

Freitas and Wittich are being guided by F1 veteran Herbie Blash, who has returned to the sport this year.

Blash was a long-time deputy to Charlie Whiting, Masi’s predecessor, who died while holding the race director’s role in 2019.

