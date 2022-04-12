No 10 have confirmed Boris Johnson’s partygate fine relates to a birthday gathering held for the prime minister on 19 June 2020.

The event, which a Tory MP infamously suggested the prime minister had been “ambushed with a cake” at, was also attended by the chancellor Rishi Sunak and Carrie Johnson.

“The Met Police have now explained that the FPN [fixed-penalty notice] issued to the PM will be in relation to the following incident,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“On 19th June 2020 at the Cabinet Room 10 Downing Street between 1400 and 1500 you participated in a gathering of two or more people indoors in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street.”

More follows

Source Link Boris Johnson’s Partygate fine is for ‘ambushed with cake’ birthday event, No 10 confirms