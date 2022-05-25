Boris Johnson’s full statement after publication of Sue Gray’s Partygate report

Posted on May 25, 2022 0

Boris Johnson has provided a full statement in response to the publication of Sue Gray’s Partygate report.

The prime minister aimed to provide “context” to the lockdown-breaking gatherings, before taking questions from journalists on Wednesday (25 May).

Explaining his attendance at events, Mr Johnson claimed it was his “duty” as a leader through the pandemic to “thank” staff for their work and praise their efforts.

The PM also said he was “appalled” by the disrespectful behaviour towards cleaning and security personnel mentioned in Gray’s report, saying he has personally apologised to them.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Boris Johnson’s full statement after publication of Sue Gray’s Partygate report