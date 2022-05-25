Boris Johnson’s full statement after publication of Sue Gray’s Partygate report

Boris Johnson has provided a full statement in response to the publication of Sue Gray’s Partygate report.

The prime minister aimed to provide “context” to the lockdown-breaking gatherings, before taking questions from journalists on Wednesday (25 May).

Explaining his attendance at events, Mr Johnson claimed it was his “duty” as a leader through the pandemic to “thank” staff for their work and praise their efforts.

The PM also said he was “appalled” by the disrespectful behaviour towards cleaning and security personnel mentioned in Gray’s report, saying he has personally apologised to them.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.