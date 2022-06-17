Boris Johnson’s former ethics adviser Lord Geidt has said his resignation was prompted by the prime minister’s willingness deliberately to breach international law.

Source Link Boris Johnson’s former ethics adviser - ‘I quit because of PM’s readiness to break law’