Boris Johnson’s father Stanley accused of inappropriately touching two women including Tory MP

Two women — including Tory MP Caroline Nokes — have accused Boris Johnson’s father Stanley of inappropriately touching them.

Ms Nokes, who is the chair of the parliamentary women and equalities committee, said the 81-year-old smacked her “on the backside about as hard as he could” during a party conference in 2003.

The elder Mr Johnson declined to comment about her allegation made to Sky News, other than to say he has “no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all”.

Later, Alibhe Rea, political correspondent for the New Statesman, said Mr Johnson “groped” her at a party during the 2019 Tory conference.

She shared the Sky News story about Ms Nokes’ allegations on Twitter, saying she was “grateful” to the MP for “calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the prime minister’s father”.

Ms Nokes told the broadcaster the alleged incident happened at the Tory party conference in Blackpool, while she was a prospective candidate for the Romsey and Southampton North seat – which she later won in 2010.

“I can remember a really prominent man – at the time the Conservative candidate for Teignbridge in Devon – smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, ‘oh, Romsey, you’ve got a lovely seat’,” she said.

When asked who that was, she said: “Stanley Johnson did that to me, ahead of the ‘05 election.”

Ms Nokes added: “I didn’t do anything and I feel ashamed by that… now I probably would.”

Mr Johnson has been contacted about both women’s allegations but did not immediately respond.

He told Sky News: “I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all – but there you go. And no reply … Hey ho, good luck and thanks.”

Ms Nokes made the allegation during a cross-party discussion with other female MPs about how to confront violence against women.

The MPs – Ms Nokes, Jess Phillips, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and Fay Jones – also shared their experiences of harassment and assault during the event, which was aired on Monday evening.

Labour’s Ms Phillips, who is the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, said she was once assaulted by a former boss at a party.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, the shadow minister for mental health, said she experienced harassment from a senior medic while she was a junior doctor.

Meanwhile Tory MP Fay Jones told Sky News she was flashed by a man while a teenager, and colleague Ms Nokes said she was also groped by a group of men while she was 11.

Asked about the allegations involving Mr Johnson on Tuesday, Home Office minister Damian Hinds said: “I’ve heard this morning, as you have, or overnight, about this, about these allegations.

“I can say that, overall, in terms of the safety of women and girls, and being free from harassment wherever they are at home, at work, in the street, and online, this is an absolute top priority for the government.”

He told Times Radio: “But I’m not joining a link between that and at this because we don’t know, but if there is an investigation to be had, then, of course, that will happen.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

