Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend says post-confidence vote climate ‘must be hell for him’

Posted on June 8, 2022 0

Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend has suggested the feeling in the Conservative Party following Monday’s confidence vote “must be hell for him”.

Petronella Wyatt appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (8 June) and also called the prime minister “surprisingly thin-skinned” and “surprisingly sensitive”.

“I think he has a very soft core and I think this will be absolute hell for him in private,” Ms Wyatt said.

“He’s a bit of an enigma and I think people have the wrong impression of him, They think he’s a hard shell and a hard man when he’s surprisingly vulnerable.”

