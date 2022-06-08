Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend says being prime minister is ‘wrong job’ for him

Posted on June 8, 2022 0

Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend has suggested that being prime minister is the “wrong job” for him.

Petronella Wyatt also told Good Morning Britain that Mr Johnson doesn’t have the “qualities” for the role.

“The qualities that made him a very good journalist and also a TV personality are not the qualities you need in a prime minister because it’s a hard slog,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say he’s lazy, but being PM does involve a 14-hour day which isn’t really him.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend says being prime minister is ‘wrong job’ for him