Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend says being prime minister is ‘wrong job’ for him

Boris Johnson’s ex-girlfriend has suggested that being prime minister is the “wrong job” for him.

Petronella Wyatt also told Good Morning Britain that Mr Johnson doesn’t have the “qualities” for the role.

“The qualities that made him a very good journalist and also a TV personality are not the qualities you need in a prime minister because it’s a hard slog,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say he’s lazy, but being PM does involve a 14-hour day which isn’t really him.”

