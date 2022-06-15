Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns

Boris Johnson’s independent ethics adviser Lord Christopher Geidt has tendered his resignation in a shock announcement that appeared on the Government’s website on Wednesday evening.

The peer had requested to launch an inquiry into whether the PM had breached the ministerial code, but the proposal was stopped because of rules which state that any such investigation must be approved by Johnson himself.

Lord Geidt gave no explanation for his resignation, but wrote in his statement: “With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.”

