Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser hints he would have launched Partygate inquiry if power existed

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has suggested he would have been investigated for a possible breach of the ministerial code over the Partygate scandal – if the power had existed.

Christopher Geidt said he now felt able to “initiate” inquiries – under new enhanced powers – but they were not in place when the prime minister was fined for breaking his own Covid rules.

Asked if he would have launched an inquiry if he had been able to, the adviser on ministerial interests said it was a “hypothetical” question.

But he told MPs: “It’s reasonable to say that, perhaps a fixed penalty notice and the prime minister paying it, may have constituted not meeting the overarching duty under the ministerial code of complying with the law.”

And he added, on his new power: “I’m not going to be restrained from using it where necessary. My powers were less clear in the previous period.”

Lord Geidt said he now had “additional resources” to cope with a flood of controversies surrounding the ministerial code, admitting – to laughter: “’It’s been an especially busy year.”

But he was criticised over a failure to investigate a leak of controversial legal advice on the Bill to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol – arguing that “rests with government”.

Lord Geidt admitted the convenient leak – that the attorney general was advising the legislation is legal, a stance contested by a top government lawyer – was an “area of significant concern”.

He also did not dispute that he had the power to investigate whether the leak was also a ministerial code breach, but told MPs it “rests with government” to probe the leak.

When it was suggested that either the prime minister or Suella Braverman, the attorney general, probably leaked it, Lord Geidt told the public administration committee: “I can’t comment because I really don’t know more of the facts.”

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser hints he would have launched Partygate inquiry if power existed