Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures approved by Commons – despite major rebellion from Tory MPs

Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures for England have been approved by the Commons, despite a significant number of Tory MPs rebelling.

The introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues — the most contentious element of the plan among Conservative backbenchers — was passed by 369 by 126.

It means that from Wednesday people will have to demonstrate proof of either two Covid-19 jabs or a negative test to gain entry into nightclubs and settings where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor events with more than 500 people.

In a second vote, MPs also retrospectively approved the extension of mandatory face coverings for most indoor venues, including cinemas and theatres by 441 to 41 votes.

A change to self isolation rules — dropping the requirement to self-isolate and instead do daily Covid tests for those fully vaccinated people who are contacts of a positive case — was also passed by the Commons without a vote.

The votes followed an eleventh-hour attempt by the prime minister to win over potential rebels in an address to the 1922 committee of Tory MPs on Tuesday evening, as he told colleagues the government had “absolutely no choice” but to act and introduce plan B measures.

“We simply cannot rely on the suggestion omicron may be mild,” he added.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the prime minister’s authority was “shattered” by the extraordinary rebellion and said it was time for him to “ask himself whether he Is the right man to lead our country through the next phase of the pandemic”.

A senior member of the influential 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, also said that a leadership challenge in the New Year was “on the cards” unless the prime minister unites the party by delivering a “major change in the way he does things”.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures approved by Commons – despite major rebellion from Tory MPs