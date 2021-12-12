Boris Johnson’s Christmas quiz wasn’t a party as there was no alcohol, says Tory minister

A Cabinet minister has defended leaked images of Boris Johnson hosting a Christmas Quiz in Downing Street during lockdown– arguing that it was within the rules.

Nazhim Zahawi, who was vaccines minister at the time of the event, said the gathering could not have been a party because no alcohol was present.

In images reported by the Daily Mirror the prime minister can be seek flanked by colleagues covered in tinsel – but Mr Zahawi claimed the gathering broke no rules because “they work with him”.

“What do we see in that picture? We see a prime minister on a virtual quiz night for 10 to 15 minutes, to thank his staff – who by the way had no choice but to come in every single day,” Mr Zahawi told Sky News.

“Sitting in his office with the two people who are closest working with him, no alcohol on the table, not drinking – on a zoom call or teams call, virtual call – respecting the lockdown rules.

“Many people would have had similar zoom quiz nights around the country. They are in his office, they work with him.”

Social events outside household bubbles were banned under government rules at the time, including with colleagues who might otherwise have been working together.

It comes after over a week of anger about a separate party held at Downing Street, which is now the subject of an investigation by the Cabinet Secretary.

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have tanked in the polls ahead of a key by-election test on Thursday, with speculation that rivals in the party could be eyeing his job.

The prime minister’s political opponents rounded on the latest revelations. Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: “This slew of rule-breaking revelations leaves Boris Johnson with nowhere left to hide.

“The British public did what they were asked, often at huge personal cost, but over the last year, it seems that Johnson and his cronies flouted rules, laughed about it, and are now desperately trying to cover it up.

“Johnson is destroying public trust at every turn. For every day he remains in No 10, he undermines the national effort to accelerate the booster programme and hold the line against Omicron. Johnson just needs to go.”

More follow…

