Boris Johnson’s approval rating drops to all-time low, according to YouGov poll

Boris Johnson’s approval rating as prime minister has dropped to an all-time low, according to the pollsters YouGov, after a turbulent week for the government on multiple fronts.

The pollsters said the prime minister’s net favourability rating now stood at -42 and had fallen 11 points since mid-November, with 66 per cent of the public having an unfavourable opinion of Mr Johnson.

The finding comes after a series of self-inflicted wounds on the government’s authority, including the Owen Paterson scandal and outrage over a Christmas party held at No 10 in the winter of 2020 when the rest of the country faced severe Covid restrictions.

According to YouGov, the episode appears to have hit the prime minister’s popularity, with just a quarter of respondents (24 per cent) having a positive opinion of him – giving him a net favourability rating of -42.

