Boris Johnson won’t face further inquiry over luxury flat refurb, No 10 says

Boris Johnson has been told by the parliamentary commissioner for standards he will be spared an investigation into a controversial No 10 flat refurbishment.

According to Downing Street, Kathryn Stone told the prime minister she will not launch a fresh inquiry in a letter at the end of last week.

It is believed that she agrees with Downing Street’s view that the declaration of the funding arrangements for the refurbishment fall under the ministerial code – and not Mr Johnson’s declarations to parliament.

“I understand that she has confirmed they won’t be looking into that,” the prime minister’s spokesman told reporters on Monday.

It comes just days after Mr Johnson was criticised by his own ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, for failing to check for missing WhatsApp messages crucial to his investigation — leading to an apology from the prime minister.

Ms Stone’s office declined to comment.

