Boris Johnson won confidence vote ‘comfortably’, Jacob Rees-Mogg says

June 7, 2022

Boris Johnson won his no-confidence vote “comfortably”, Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested on Tuesday morning.

Tory MPs backed the prime minister with 211 votes to 148, ensuring he remains the leader of the party.

The rebellion, which saw 41 per cent of his colleagues vote to get rid of Mr Johnson, was much larger than many predicted.

Despite that, Mr Rees-Mogg claims it was a “good result”.

“It was a good victory for the prime minister, he won comfortably and now he’s getting on with business,” the minister for Brexit opportunities said.

