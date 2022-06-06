Boris Johnson wins no-confidence ballot but 148 Tory MPs vote against him

Boris Johnson has survived an attempt by Conservative MPs to remove him from No 10, but more than one third of his party voted against him.

The prime minister won the no-confidence vote – triggered when 54 of his MPs demanded the contest – but the margin of 211 votes to 148 is unlikely to end questions about his leadership.

One senior Tory warned of “a guerrilla war” in his party through to the next general election, with further attempts to topple Mr Johnson following the Partygate scandal.

Theresa May won a no-confidence vote in December 2018 – but was forced to resign just five months later as the blow of 117 MPs turning against her sapped her authority.

Mr Johnson is braced for losing two crucial by-elections later this month and faces a Commons inquiry into whether he lied to parliament over the No 10 parties.

The result was revealed after all 359 Conservative MPs trooped into a Westminster committee room to take part in the secret ballot – their mobile phones confiscated to avoid photos emerging.

Cabinet ministers had rallied around, but some Scottish Tories deserted the prime minister – while Mrs May cast her vote, almost certainly against Mr Johnson, in a glittery blue ballgown.

