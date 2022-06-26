Boris Johnson warns Emmanuel Macron over Russia peace deal at G7 summit

Boris Johnson has warned Emmanuel Macron that a peace deal with Russia would cause “enduring instability” and give Vladimir Putin licence to manipulate the world.

The two leaders met at the G7 summit in Germany on Sunday (26 June), after the French president faced criticism over his perceived desire to bring an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.

A press release from Downing Street also confirms that both leaders have agreed to “step up” their ongoing work to support Volodymyr Zelensky and his nation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.