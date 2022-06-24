Boris Johnson vows to 'listen to voters' and keep going despite by-election defeats

Boris Johnson insisted this morning (24 June) that he will “listen” to voters at No 10 despite the Conservative party’s crushing double by-election losses in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield last night (23 June).

Speaking in Rwanda, the PM added: “I’ve got to listen to what people are saying, in particular to the difficulties people are facing over the cost of living.”

Labour Simon Lightwood became the new Labour MP for Wakefield whilst Liberal Democrats Richard Foord won Tiverton and Honiton.

