Boris Johnson visits Hindu temple in India

Boris Johnson visited a Hindu temple in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday (21 April) as part of his two day trip to the country.

The prime minister met with sadhus, who are Hindu holy people, at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple.

Johnson also visited the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, one of the residences of Mahatma Gandhi.

“As the world faces renewed conflict, Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings remind us of the power of peace in changing the course of history,” Johnson said.

