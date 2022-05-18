Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed over the cost of living crisis during a rowdy session of PMQs on Wednesday (18 May).
The exchange took place on the same day that the Office for National Statistics reported UK inflation had risen to 9 per cent, a 40-year high.
Mr Starmer spent much of Wednesday calling on the government to introduce windfall taxes.
The Labour leader also drew laughter from the chamber as he called Jacob Rees-Mogg an “overgrown prefect” for putting notes on the desks of civil servants to encourage them back to work.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer: Full PMQs exchange on cost of living crisis