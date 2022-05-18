Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer: Full PMQs exchange on cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed over the cost of living crisis during a rowdy session of PMQs on Wednesday (18 May).

The exchange took place on the same day that the Office for National Statistics reported UK inflation had risen to 9 per cent, a 40-year high.

Mr Starmer spent much of Wednesday calling on the government to introduce windfall taxes.

The Labour leader also drew laughter from the chamber as he called Jacob Rees-Mogg an “overgrown prefect” for putting notes on the desks of civil servants to encourage them back to work.

