Boris Johnson urges unions to ‘get round the table and sort it out’ amid BA strike risk

Posted on June 25, 2022 0

Boris Johnson has urged unions representing striking British Airways workers to “get around the table” and “sort out” a plan to avoid walkouts.

The prime minister also suggested that he can’t see any “justification” for the strikes, which could affect thousands of Heathrow passengers this summer.

Airlines, like the railways, got very substantial sums of public money in support during the pandemic, I think it was £8bn,” Mr Johnson said.

“What I want is for people to get around the table and sort it out.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Boris Johnson urges unions to ‘get round the table and sort it out’ amid BA strike risk