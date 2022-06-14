Boris Johnson urges Nicola Sturgeon to ‘respect’ result of 2014 Scottish referendum

Boris Johnson has urged Nicola Sturgeon to “respect” the result of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, amid plans to hold another vote late next year without authority from the UK government.

The prime minister also suggested Scotland‘s first minister should focus instead on the issues that are important to the “whole of the UK”.

“I think the decision was taken by the Scottish people only a few years ago, in recent memory,” Mr Johnson said.

“I think we should respect that.”

