Boris Johnson told truth about Partygate ‘to best of his ability’, says deputy PM

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has denied that Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over the Partygate scandal – saying he had been telling the truth “to the best of his ability”.

The prime minister told the Commons in December that “all guidance was followed completely”, but the Metropolitan Police handed out 20 fines over law-breaking events held during the Covid pandemic.

“I don’t think there was an intention to mislead,” Mr Raab told Times Radio on Mr Johnson’s remarks to MPs. “The prime minister in good faith updated parliament on what he knows.”

The cabinet minister also told BBC Breakfast: “To jump to say he deliberately misled parliament rather than answering to the best of his ability is not right.”

Mr Raab said Mr Johnson had been “updating parliament to the best of his knowledge and understanding” before suggesting he may have said things that “turned out not to be true”.

He added: “But I think it’s rather different to say he lied – to suggest he was deliberately misleading parliament.”

Challenged on whether Mr Johnson knew he had been at social gathering at the time he made his remarks, given the photo of the PM relaxing with staff in the No 10 garden, Mr Raab told the BBC: “You’re conflating all sorts of things.”

He added: “The PM has not, to date, been issued with a fixed penalty notice. You’re asserting he was at parties in relation to photos which I don’t think demonstrated that.”

Mr Raab also said the “caricature” of boozy parties at No 10 and Whitehall offices during the Covid period was wrong – though he did accept Covid laws had been broken.

No 10 said on Tuesday that Mr Johnson did not formally accepted that the law had been broken despite the 20 fixed-penalty notices issued by Scotland Yard.

Asked on Sky News if the issuing of a fixed penalty notice meant the law had been broken, Mr Raab said: “Yes, inevitably fixed penalty notices (are issued to) those that have breached the regulations.”

Mr Johnson will face MPs following the police conclusion that coronavirus laws were broken at the heart of his government – likely to endure a difficult session of PMQs before a further grilling from senior MPs at the Liaison Committee.

Mr Johnson and his allies had an indication of ongoing public anger about the situation at a party for Conservative MPs in London on Tuesday night, where bereaved relatives of Covid victims heckled senior Tories.

Dozens of grief-stricken relatives who lost loved ones during the pandemic lined up outside the entrance of the Park Plaza hotel, across Westminster Bridge, to boo guests as they arrived.

Shouts of “Shame on you” and “Off to another party are we?” were directed at cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg as they turned up to the venue.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said there may still come a “day of reckoning” regard to the Partygate scandal, but not at this moment in time.

Mr Bridgen, who has withdrawn the letter of no confidence submitted to the Tory 1922 Committee, said he would back Mr Johnson if there was a vote on his future “otherwise we’d be playing into the hands of Mr Putin”.

The public may never know who in government is issued with a fixed-penalty notice (FPN), as Scotland Yard said they would remain anonymous – although Downing Street has promised to confirm if Mr Johnson or cabinet secretary Simon Case are fined.

Asked if the top civil servants should be named, given Mr Raab said: “I don’t think you should have double standards from the normal rules that apply.”

Former chief whip Mark Harper suggested law-breaking civil servants or special advisers would have to be sacked.

In a tweet, the Tory MP posted a screenshot of the Civil Service Code, highlighting a passage saying they must “comply with the law”.

