Boris Johnson told he’s ‘toast’ as he dodges questions on partygate

Boris Johnson has been told he’s “toast” as prime minister as he repeatedly dodged questions over No 10 lockdown parties during Covid restrictions.

Under a grilling from MPs, Mr Johnson said he was unable to provide a “running commentary” when quizzed on the episode that led some Tory MPs to publicly call for him to resign.

However, the prime minister indicated he was not, so far, among the the individuals who have been issued with a fixed-penalty notice over breaches of the Covid laws.

On Tuesday, Scotland Yard announced that it would begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office as part of its investigation into No 10 parties – but made clear further fines could be issued.

Asked whether he had received a fixed penalty notice, the prime minister told MPs: “I’m sure you’d know if I were, but I think… I’ve been several times to the House to talk about this, explain, and apologise.

“But what I also said repeatedly is I won’t give a running commentary on an investigation that is underway — it would be wrong of me to deviate from that”.

The SNP MP Pete Wishart replied: “Prime minister we’re not expecting you to give a running commentary, quite obviously, but if you have… you’re pretty much toast aren’t you?”

Mr Wishart also asked the prime minister accept that “there has been criminality committed”, given Scotland Yard’s decision to issue 20 fixed-penalty notices.

But Mr Johnson said: “I have been, I hope, very frank with the House about where I think we have gone wrong and the things that I regret, that I apologise for.

“But there is an ongoing investigation… I am going to camp pretty firmly on my position. I won’t give a running commentary on an ongoing investigation.”

