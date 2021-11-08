Boris Johnson to miss emergency Commons sleaze debate, says Downing Street

Prime minister Boris Johnson will miss today’s debate on sleaze in the House of Commons because he is visiting a hospital in the north-east, Downing Street has said.

The government will instead be represented in the three-hour debate by chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay, who No 10 insisted was “the right person to do this”.

Labour are demanding that the prime minister apologise for attempting last week to neuter the Commons standards system in order to get his friend and former minister Owen Paterson off the hook after he was found guilty of lobbying for companies paying him more than £100,000 a year.

Downing Street has indicated there are “no plans” for the former MP – who quit the Commons last week after Mr Johnson U-turned on his plan to rewrite sleaze rules – to be given a peerage.

