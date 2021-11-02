Boris Johnson to hold press conference from Cop26 climate summit

Boris Johnson is to hold a press conference at 5pm at the climate summit Cop26 summit in Glasgow, No 10 has said.

It comes after a series of gloomy remarks from the prime minister about the ability to thrash out an agreement at the conference to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

However, ministers have hailed a “significant breakthrough” on an agreement to halt and reverse deforestation.

More follows

