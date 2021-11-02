Boris Johnson to hold press conference from Cop26 climate summit

Posted on November 2, 2021 0

Boris Johnson is to hold a press conference at 5pm at the climate summit Cop26 summit in Glasgow, No 10 has said.

It comes after a series of gloomy remarks from the prime minister about the ability to thrash out an agreement at the conference to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

However, ministers have hailed a “significant breakthrough” on an agreement to halt and reverse deforestation.

More follows

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Boris Johnson to hold press conference from Cop26 climate summit