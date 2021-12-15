Prime minister Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference at 5pm today alongside chief medical officer Chris Whitty and NHS director Dr Nikki Kanani.

The announcement comes as data released on Wednesday showed that omicron is now the dominant Covid-19 variant in London and is rapidly spreading across the country.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, told MPs to expect “quite staggering” figures on omicron growth in the next few days.

The prime minister will be joined at the press conference by Dr Nikki Kanani, a GP and medical director of primary care for NHS England.

Minister for levelling up Michael Gove will also be chairing Cobra with the devolved administrations at 5:15pm.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson to give Covid announcement at 5pm today