Boris Johnson will fly back to London from the Cop26 summit, despite pleading with fellow leaders to act now to save the planet.

The prime minister cannot take the train from Glasgow tomorrow because it would take too long, his spokesman claimed.

He defended the decision on the grounds that his plane uses “sustainable” fuel – and said the emissions produced will be offset.

Source Link Boris Johnson to fly from Glasgow to London despite giving climate warning at Cop26