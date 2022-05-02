Boris Johnson will appear on Good Morning Britain for the first time since the fridge incident three years ago.

In 2019, the prime minister was said to have hidden inside a fridge when he was approached by GMB producer Jonathan Swain in Yorkshire for a TV interview.

In a clip that was shared widely at the time, Johnson is heard saying: “I’ll be with you in a second,” before walking inside a fridge together with his aides.

Three years since the incident, GMB announced that the prime minister will be interviewed by Susanna Reid at Downing Street.

Kate Garraway, who was presenting Monday’s programme (2 May) with Richard Madeley, confirmed the politician’s forthcoming interview on the show.

“We’re actually going to be hearing from him, for once, tomorrow,” said Garraway.

A GMB spokesperson said: “In an interview with Susanna Reid at 10 Downing Street, the prime minister will come face to face with the presenter for his long-anticipated appearance on GMB.”

Prior to the fridge incident, Johnson had not appeared on the ITV breakfast show for two years.

“We’d love to interview the prime minister on this programme, of course,” Reid told co-host Ed Balls recently.

“It’s not just been a number of days since Boris Johnson has been on Good Morning Britain but a number of years.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson to appear on Good Morning Britain for first time since fridge incident