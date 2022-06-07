Boris Johnson thanks cabinet for support after winning confidence vote

Posted on June 7, 2022 0

Boris Johnson thanked members of his cabinet for their support on Tuesday (7 June) after winning a confidence vote the night before.

Conservative MPs voted 211 to 148 in favour of keeping the prime minister as leader of the party.

“Thank you everybody for all your good work yesterday, which was a very important day,” Mr Johnson said.

“We’re able now to draw a line under the issues which our opponents want to talk about and we’re able to get on with talking about what I think the people of this country want.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Boris Johnson thanks cabinet for support after winning confidence vote