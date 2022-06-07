Boris Johnson thanks cabinet for support after winning confidence vote

Boris Johnson thanked members of his cabinet for their support on Tuesday (7 June) after winning a confidence vote the night before.

Conservative MPs voted 211 to 148 in favour of keeping the prime minister as leader of the party.

“Thank you everybody for all your good work yesterday, which was a very important day,” Mr Johnson said.

“We’re able now to draw a line under the issues which our opponents want to talk about and we’re able to get on with talking about what I think the people of this country want.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.